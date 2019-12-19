The 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2' Trailer Is Giving Everyone The Feels

Lara Jean Song Covey is back, and this time she’s falling (literally) for a different boy.
We had our hearts cracked open by Lara Jean and Peter Kavisnky’s love story back in 2018 in Netflix’s “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.” The streaming service just released a trailer for the upcoming sequel, showing it’s about to happen all over again.
The sequel, “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” is set for release on Feb. 12, 2020.
In the first film, we see Noah Centineo’s Peter K approach Lara Jean about a love letter she wrote to him years earlier that was “accidentally” sent out by her sister. (Lara Jean’s sister, Kitty, mailed out five unsent love letters she found in her sister’s closet without permission.)
While we do learn of the other letter recipients, we don’t see anything happen with John Ambrose McClaren ― until now. From the looks of the trailer, McClaren, played by Jordan Fisher, is about to be Mr. Steal-Your-Girl to Peter Kavinsky.
Which is a shame, because the trailer features plenty of adorable moments between Peter and Lara Jean so, unfortunately, until we see more, we have to stan P & L.
As we wait for the release, here’s what fans are saying on Twitter about the sequel: