The 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2' Trailer Is Giving Everyone The Feels

Lara Jean Song Covey is back, and this time she’s falling (literally) for a different boy.

We had our hearts cracked open by Lara Jean and Peter Kavisnky’s love story back in 2018 in Netflix’s “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.” The streaming service just released a trailer for the upcoming sequel, showing it’s about to happen all over again.

The sequel, “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” is set for release on Feb. 12, 2020.

In the first film, we see Noah Centineo’s Peter K approach Lara Jean about a love letter she wrote to him years earlier that was “accidentally” sent out by her sister. (Lara Jean’s sister, Kitty, mailed out five unsent love letters she found in her sister’s closet without permission.)

While we do learn of the other letter recipients, we don’t see anything happen with John Ambrose McClaren ― until now. From the looks of the trailer, McClaren, played by Jordan Fisher, is about to be Mr. Steal-Your-Girl to Peter Kavinsky.

Which is a shame, because the trailer features plenty of adorable moments between Peter and Lara Jean so, unfortunately, until we see more, we have to stan P & L.

As we wait for the release, here’s what fans are saying on Twitter about the sequel:

Who is ready to watch me ugly cry at a movie on Feb 12, 2020? https://t.co/qwLjBA4fTG — Reindeers are Better Than Peter (@peter_unc) December 19, 2019

I CAN’T WAIT FOR EVERYONE TO BE TEAM JOHN AMBROSE MCCLAREN BECAUSE IT’S WHAT HE DESERVES... PETER KAVINSKY WHO? https://t.co/U5CxlBxYmn — kelly bee 🐝 (@kelIyVEVO) December 19, 2019

What is life? I've watched the trailer like 50 times this morning.. all the feels. I CAN NOT WAIT https://t.co/fBbfg4XfEO — Errica (@eisforErrica) December 19, 2019

I am a John Ambrose McLaren As Post-Books Endgame shipper and this is my truth. https://t.co/tnMhoITWjT — alanna bennett (@AlannaBennett) December 19, 2019

Seeing some pictures of Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean on twitter makes me feel so single in many ways😭 pic.twitter.com/MGTGM8IPWZ — 𝕞𝕚𝕝 (@m0ongaze) December 19, 2019

peter kavinsky, im ready to fall in love with u again and prolly not move on for 3 months but thats ok https://t.co/lXQ0Agsm4p — 𝕼𝖚𝖊𝖗𝖓𝖎𝖊𝖆 (@RYSNIEA) December 19, 2019

all i want to do is watch this all day and cry????? https://t.co/AUzZ33k5LI — Janelle Conti (@janelle_conti) December 19, 2019

YOU MEAN TO SAY THAT WE WILL HAVE PS I STILL LOVE YOU ON FEB 12 THEN ALL THE BRIGHT PLACES ON FEB 28?!???? SIGN ME THE F UP https://t.co/zi698UHkEa — ali (@ahlee_yuhh) December 19, 2019