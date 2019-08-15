'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Sequel Finally Has A Release Date

The streaming service revealed that the follow-up to the hit teen romance film “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before: P. S. I Still Love You,” based on the book of the same name by Jenny Han, will arrive just on February 12, 2020 ― just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Stars and professional Instagram flirters Lana Condor and Noah Centineo revealed the news in a fittingly adorable video where they did their best “Love Actually” cosplay with some cue cards.

The duo also announced that the third film “To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean” is in currently production.

#ToAllTheBoys: P.S. I Still Love You premieres February 12!



And a third film —To All The Boys: Always And Forever Lara Jean — is already in production!!! pic.twitter.com/EPfUYbOaKl — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) August 15, 2019

The first film in the series, which debuted on Netflix in August 2018, made stars out of its two leads and was one of Netflix’s “most viewed original films ever with strong repeat viewing,” according to the streaming service.

The sequel will reportedly explore the ongoing romantic adventures of Laura Jean (Condor). Past love John Ambrose McClaren, played by Broadway star Jordan Knight, enters the picture, possibly threatening her relationship with Peter Kavinsky (Centineo).

“There’s so many things in the second book that I would love to see in a sequel,” author Jenny Han told Indiewire after the first film’s release. “The whole reason why I wrote a second book was for the character of John Ambrose McClaren, who is a fan favorite, and he’s a favorite of mine too. I would love to see that explored, and also there’s a character called Stormy that I love to write. I would love to see that.”

John Corbett, Janel Parrish and Anna Cathcart are all set to return in “P. S. I Still Love You,” alongside newcomers Holland Taylor and “13 Reasons Why” star Ross Butler.