Country Star Toby Keith Has Spent Past 6 Months Fighting Stomach Cancer

Country music star Toby Keith announced on Sunday that he has been diagnosed with stomach cancer.

Keith revealed his diagnosis occurred in fall 2021 and said he’s undergone chemotherapy and other treatment for cancer in the past six months.

“So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax,” he wrote:

Keith has sold over 40 million albums in his career and had 61 singles hit Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. The Oklahoma-born artist is known for a number of records, including “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” “American Soldier” and “As Good as I Once Was.”