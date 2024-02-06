Country Music Star Toby Keith Dead At 62

Country music star Toby Keith died Monday following a diagnosis of stomach cancer. He was 62.
“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family,” a statement posted to his website read. “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”
The “Red Solo Cup” singer revealed in June 2022 that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer in fall 2021. He said at the time he had received chemotherapy, radiation and surgery during the six months prior.
In September 2023, the Oklahoma native received the Country Icon Award at the People’s Choice Country Awards. Speaking to E! News ahead of the show, he said his experience with cancer had been “a little bit of a roller coaster.”
“You get good days and, you know, you’re up and down, up and down. It’s always zero to 60 and 60 to zero but I feel good today,” he said.
Reflecting on his achievements, he said it was “nice to recognize my 30-year career.”
“Those years of pounding those songs out there and remembering where you were when each one was conceived and all that, it’s amazing,” he said.
Keith’s hits included “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” “Who’s Your Daddy,” “Rock You Baby” and “Beer for My Horses.” He sold over 40 million albums throughout his career and landed 61 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
He is survived by his wife, Tricia Lucus, and three children.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.