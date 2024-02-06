Toby Keith’s Death Inspires Social Media Tributes

Toby Keith’s death Monday night at the age of 62 was a sad note for country music fans.
After news of the singer’s death from stomach cancer became public, many of his friends, fans and admirers from the worlds of music, entertainment and politics took to social media to pay their respects.
Cancer truly touches us all.— Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) February 6, 2024
Rest in peace, Toby Keith. 💕
Denise and I are saddened to hear about our friend @TobyKeith. Our prayers are with Tricia and the entire Keith family. - AJ pic.twitter.com/GGfjk1sf3y— Alan Jackson (@OfficialJackson) February 6, 2024
Just waking up to the news of Toby Keith’s passing. Today is a sad day for Country music and its fans. Toby was a huge presence in our business and someone we all looked up to and respected. You and your music will be forever remembered big man. pic.twitter.com/M2RwMUFdKx— Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) February 6, 2024
RIP Toby Keith@CountryMusic @tobykeith— Michael Vick (@MichaelVick) February 6, 2024
🙏🙏🙏 Legend for sure! pic.twitter.com/PDNzN3EbvY
RIP Toby Keith.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 6, 2024
An American Icon. pic.twitter.com/caZ6GGzWkP
Very low this morning. @tobykeith is treasured in this family and will certainly be missed. I know he was a believer and is with the Almighty. Much love to his family. You’re in our prayers. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MA0POxlDbO— Lee Ann Womack (@leeannwomack) February 6, 2024
Toby Keith was a real man, a massive talent and a true American patriot. What a loss. Godspeed.— Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) February 6, 2024
RIP Legend 🕊️🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/zbGoWkLd3Z
Ugh. We lost a legend this week. R.I.P Toby Keith. pic.twitter.com/1qIrem9iJK— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 6, 2024
Toby Keith was his own man. He set a great example for all of us in life and in death. He had one shot at this just like we all do and he did it his way. I paid attention to his life and his career. He had a swagger that was a little different than most because he knew who he… pic.twitter.com/WJZ9X2YQru— Darryl Worley (@darrylworley) February 6, 2024
RIP to an amazing man, musician and friend Toby Keith. pic.twitter.com/zd3IlJ6ew1— Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) February 6, 2024
Toby Keith: “Never apologize for being patriotic. Fuck em.”— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 6, 2024
pic.twitter.com/vKuPhjQPZb
Rest easy Toby Keith 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/xGdXlS8mrS— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 6, 2024
RIP to the LEGEND Toby Keith. I tried to honor your greatness on the stage many times. Prayers for his family, friends, and fans! pic.twitter.com/Aawe2spySC— Eric Wood (@EWood70) February 6, 2024
RIP Toby Keith- Tell folks you love them while you can. Life is short..the older I get, the more I realize how true it is. 🙏— Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) February 6, 2024
