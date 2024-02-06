EntertainmentSocial MediaDeathcountry music

Toby Keith’s Death Inspires Social Media Tributes

Celebrities from country music as well as sports and politics celebrated the singer’s memory.
Toby Keith’s death Monday night at the age of 62 was a sad note for country music fans.

After news of the singer’s death from stomach cancer became public, many of his friends, fans and admirers from the worlds of music, entertainment and politics took to social media to pay their respects.

