'Today' Anchors On Barbara Walters' Legacy: 'We're Not Here Without' Her

Walters, who died last week at the age of 93, left behind a historic career that included her time as co-anchor on the “Today” show. She became the first woman to hold that role on the program in 1974.

Guthrie and Kotb, who became the first pair of women to co-anchor the show over five years ago, both weighed in on Walters’ monumental impact on the news industry.

“We’re not here without Barbara Walters knocking down that door and doing it when there was no precedent, there was no example, there was no representation of that path,” said Guthrie, who referred to dozens of notable women in journalism paying tribute to Walters during her final show on “The View.”

“She did it, she blazed the trail like a pioneer.”

Kotb added that two women anchoring a news program is “now totally normal” because of Walters.

Kotb recalled entering a SoulCycle class when people in the class started to clap for her following her first show with Guthrie.

“They go ‘what you and Savvanah did today, it was big, it was big,’” Kotb said.

“And I told Savannah ‘Oh my God, it mattered.’ We didn’t realize in the moment that it did...”