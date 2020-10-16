Tennessee GOP Lawmaker Says ‘Inner City’ Obesity Caused By ‘Fried Chicken’

Todd Gardenhire, a Republican state senator in Tennessee, has come under scrutiny this week for suggesting during a TV interview that “inner city” obesity is caused, in part, by “fried chicken.”
Gardenhire, who’s previously made headlines for his inflammatory rhetoric, spoke to local channel WTVC-TV via video conference on Thursday about the need for healthier food options in his district.
“The obesity rate in the inner city is bigger than anywhere else,” said Gardenhire, who represents most of Hamilton and Bradley Counties, including the city of Chattanooga. “Because ... they go to a 7-Eleven or a convenience store and there’s fried chicken so they get them fried chicken on the way home and eat dinner on that. That’s the worst thing you can eat. I mean it’s good, I love fried chicken, but that’s the worst thing you can do.”
Gardenhire, who is white, is running for reelection, and is facing Democrat Glenn Scruggs, Chattanooga’s assistant police chief.
Scruggs, who is Black, blasted Gardenhire’s comments, saying in a Friday statement that “contrary to Gardenhire’s statements, health concerns are not limited to urban areas. These issues affect all Tennesseans, rural or urban, regardless of race.”
Fred Fletcher, Chattanooga’s former chief of police who has endorsed Scruggs, also skewered Gardenhire for his remarks, calling them “bigoted” and “inflammatory.”
Gardenhire is no stranger to controversy. In 2015, he was criticized for calling an advocate for Medicaid expansion an “asshole” after the activist challenged the lawmaker on his vote to deny 280,000 state residents access to health care.
A few days later, Gardenhire made headlines again when he told state legislators that it was harder for men to get vasectomies than for women to get abortions.
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place