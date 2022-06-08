Reality TV Couple Face Prison Time After Jury Finds Them Guilty Of Fraud

Julie and Todd Chrisley, stars of the reality show "Chrisley Knows Best," were found guilty by a federal jury on Tuesday of charges related to tax evasion. Danielle Del Valle via Getty Images

A federal jury found reality-TV couple Todd and Julie Chrisley guilty of more than $30 million in fraud on Tuesday.

The pair, who star in the USA Network show “Chrisley Knows Best,” were found guilty of defrauding Atlanta-area banks of over $30 million via fraudulent loans, tax evasion and conspiring to defraud the IRS, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Julie was convicted of obstruction of justice and wire fraud, as well, according to the DOJ.

The jury also convicted Peter Tarantino, the couple’s accountant, of tax crimes.

The couple was accused of submitting false documents for loan applications, and the jury found the couple committed “multiple fraud schemes for several years” as Tarantino filed false tax returns for the couple, according to the DOJ.

“As today’s outcome shows, when you lie, cheat and steal, justice is blind as to your fame, your fortune, and your position,” said Keri Farley, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Atlanta office. “In the end, when driven by greed, the verdict of guilty on all counts for these three defendants proves once again that financial crimes do not pay.”

The trial had a number of revelations about the family’s personal and financial life, including a former Chrisley family employee’s testimony that they manipulated documents and “would do whatever he needed to get done,” Insider reported.

Lindsie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley’s daughter, ducked questions during the trial about her attempts to contact the FBI with allegations of harassment by her father, according to Insider.

The guilty verdict comes roughly a month after USA Network announced it would renew “Chrisley Knows Best,” a show focused on the Chrisley family, for a 10th season.

USA Network did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the series’ future.

Bruce Morris, Todd Chrisley’s attorney, said he is looking to appeal the verdict, The Associated Press reported.