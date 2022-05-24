Toddler Who Pulled Off Cheeseburger 'Heist' Gets Hero's Reception On Twitter

Twitter users have found their hero of the week.
A resourceful Texas 2-year-old has been hailed as a “legend,” “icon” and “warrior” after secretly ordering himself 31 cheeseburgers with a food delivery app on his mom’s phone.
Kelsey Golden shared the story about her son Barrett on social media last week, and obviously struck a chord, making it on news programs around the country. Golden told news outlets she thought Barrett was just playing with the camera on her locked phone, until a DoorDash driver arrived with a $91 order ― including a $16 tip to the delivery person.
Barrett’s initiative clearly resonated with Twitter users, who expressed their awe after an article about his haul blew up on social media Monday.
