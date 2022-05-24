Toddler Who Pulled Off Cheeseburger 'Heist' Gets Hero's Reception On Twitter

Twitter users have found their hero of the week.

A resourceful Texas 2-year-old has been hailed as a “legend,” “icon” and “warrior” after secretly ordering himself 31 cheeseburgers with a food delivery app on his mom’s phone.

Kelsey Golden shared the story about her son Barrett on social media last week, and obviously struck a chord, making it on news programs around the country. Golden told news outlets she thought Barrett was just playing with the camera on her locked phone, until a DoorDash driver arrived with a $91 order ― including a $16 tip to the delivery person.

Barrett’s initiative clearly resonated with Twitter users, who expressed their awe after an article about his haul blew up on social media Monday.

See some of the fun below:

it hurts to see other people living your dreams https://t.co/AA80Tcu3Io — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) May 23, 2022

warrior behavior, 900 years ago he would have been immediately been made a chieftain for this https://t.co/ILd710WS1d — JoeLongBalls (@JoeLongBalls) May 21, 2022

Become ungovernable https://t.co/03km5tqdft — A hotter, less talented genderbent Trent Reznor (@KDARC13) May 21, 2022

The prophecy foretold of a boy destined to be king over the americans https://t.co/YnquhHVAFD — Manasseh 🦣🔥 (@carcassofalion) May 22, 2022

Knows what he wants https://t.co/3ONNVe9tgm — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) May 23, 2022

That's what heroes do https://t.co/Dzf5OLaDOc — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) May 23, 2022

look at that face. this is the best day of his life https://t.co/6TmOJFLAuT — pipca (@nescartridges) May 23, 2022