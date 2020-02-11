Toddler Dancing In Snow To 'Let It Go' Will Warm The Coldest Of Hearts

A “Frozen” dream has come true for a 2-year-old girl in west Texas.

Madelyn has become obsessed with all things related to the hit Disney film after seeing last year’s “Frozen 2,” her mother Kristi told CNN.

So when it snowed 10 inches last week, Madelyn snapped into action by putting on her full Elsa gear and refusing to wear her coat so as not to ruin her dress, much to her mother’s chagrin.

“They said it’s been five years since we had a real snow in the area,” Michele told TODAY Parents. “Madelyn was so adamant that this was Elsa’s doing.”

Luckily for the rest of us, Kristi filmed her daughter traipsing about in the snow singing “Let It Go.”

The resulting video has been viewed more than 46 million times. Even the voice of Elsa, Idina Menzel, shared it on her Facebook page.