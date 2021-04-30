23 Things That'll Make Mealtime With Toddlers A Little Easier

A silicone placemat

This Montessori table setting will show your kiddo how to set up utensils before dinner. Involve them in dinner prep and watch them eat more than ever before! (BTW, this woman-owned business is based in London.)"This is top-notch. These placemats are exceptional both in terms of design and functionality. I have three very young kids and have tried out quite a few versions, and these are by far my favorite. I bought one for every family member and it was so worth it.And choosing silicone as the material is just genius — it looks great, cleans up super easy, and stays on the table nicely. And if someone were to knead it, or fold it, it bounces right back into its original shape. In addition, I had a specific request regarding handling, and the seller couldn’t have been more thorough, thoughtful, and friendly. It truly was a pleasure doing business with this shop. Thank you!" — Art23