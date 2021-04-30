23 Things That'll Make Mealtime With Toddlers A Little Easier

Let’s just come right out and say it: Mealtime with a toddler is stressful. Sometimes it can feel more like a battleground, especially when there’s food flying to the floor. But it doesn’t have to be that way. You can navigate dinner ― and lunch and breakfast ― with a few tools.
A suction silicone placemat will ensure your kid can’t throw their plate on the floor, and a diaper bag that transforms into a booster seat will make dining out a breeze. These and 21 other items will transform the way you feed your kiddo. Bon appétit!
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A spiffy three-stage silicone cup
2
A pair of chopsticks for beginners
3
A silicone placemat
4
A pair of snap bibs
5
A "taco truck"
6
Or a cat version
7
A travel cooler
8
A food tray
9
Or a construction zone plate
10
A five-pack of clear stove knob covers
11
A pair of silicone trainer utensils
12
A six-pack of reusable sandwich bags
13
An OXO booster seat
14
A funny face plate
15
A triangular cup
16
A pair of baby food cutters
17
A set of three nylon kitchen knives
18
A Bumpkins water-resistant smock
19
Or an adjustable, silicone pocket bib
20
A Boon food-dispensing spoon
21
A suction silicone placemat
22
A booster seat diaper bag
23
And finally, a coloring tablecloth