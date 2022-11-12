31 Toddler Products Reviewers Have Called "Must-Haves"

Popular items from this list include:
A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy. Also available in a two-pack.Promising review:
"A must-have. Best product I’ve found for my little one's hair.
" — Jose OrellanaPromising review:
"This stuff is fantastic for curly girls!
I spray it in my daughter's dry hair in the morning, run my fingers through her ringlets (never ever comb or brush curly hair dry), then clip the top back. It smells amazing, and the price on Amazon is better than other national retailers I've found it at. The price is worth it. Minimizes frizz and keeps curls soft and natural looking. My daughter has soft/fine thick hair." — Carolyn Smith
A TikTok-famous grape cutter
Promising review:
"Must have if you have toddlers. Wish I knew of this sooner. Has made it so much easier to cut grapes for my toddler.
Now can do it one-handed when my LO won’t let me set him down to cut the fruit. I have also used it to cut blueberries and blackberries." — Crystal AlbertinPromising review:"If your toddler loves grapes, this is a MUST-HAVE!
So much easier than cutting into 4ths with a knife." — Amazon customer
A whale bath toy
See why this parent says this toy is a hit with their 7-month-old on TikTok
. Available in two colors.Promising review:
"My grandson LOVES this! He has so much fun! Loves the colors and how it squirts the water. Really cute for a 1-or 2-year-old. Heck I think it's fun and cute! Definitely a must-have for bath time!
" — Faye
A pack of silicone pouch lids
ChooMee is a small biz based in Northern California, owned by a mom, that specializes in innovative products that solve everyday feeding challenges. Available in five color combos.Promising review:
"MUST HAVE FOR TODDLERS.
My son is a little over 1-year-old and I wish I got these sooner! He gets moments of extreme excitement where is squeeze's the crap out of his pouches and it gets EVERYWHERE. Since having these I have had zero messes!
I ended up buying 4 more because I wanted to keep one in every possible place I'd need one. It seems pretty darn secure if you do it following the directions. It fits Plum Organics, Earth's Best, and Happy Baby pouches for sure." — Amazon customer
A set of satisfying tempera paint sticks
Promising review: "Best invention almost ever (there’s still sliced bread).
I mean how can you go wrong with paint in a stick?!! I mean certainly a toddler can go wrong with it. A toddler can go wrong somehow with a spaghetti noodle!!! But seriously, I saw these paint sticks at one of our local art galleries and it was an immediate MUST HAVE!!! Vibrant colors and they fit in little hands SO well!!! My kiddo loves them and so does her Momma!!"
— RNinMD70
The Pink Stuff
Promising review:
"A must-have for toddler moms! My 3-year-old recently decided to channel his inner Van Gogh on our stairwell wall, and red crayon was EVERYWHERE
. I tried every possible cleaning solution, and nothing was getting it off. I heard about the Pink Stuff on TikTok and decided it was worth a shot. This stuff is a miracle worker!
With a sponge and some elbow grease, I was able to remove all the crayon within 10 minutes. There’s absolutely no trace of the crayon left, and it didn’t ruin my paint!" — Casey BlainePromising review:
"If you have toddlers, this is a MUST!
This stuff is amazing. It gets out crayon, ink, permanent marker, literally whatever way your toddler decides to unknowingly destroy your home — this stuff cleans it up
. Will be giving this to all expectant parents as a gift from now on. Forget that cute onesie. They need this. 10/10"
— Diana
A pack of sink extenders
Promising review:
"Must-have for toddlers and small children! LOVE this! My 1- and 3-year-old love washing their hands now and my back gets a nice break.
Adding the faucet extenders and a stepstool to our bed time/morning routine has been a godsend. Great bargain for the price." — TeaBea21
A pack of bright laminated flash cards
Also available for babies.
Promising review:
"My 2-year-old recognizes all her number and alphabets so she needed something to challenge her. These cards are it. Shapes, colors, number, counting animals — there is so much to learn, and so many games you can make up. A must-have for any toddler.
" — IG: Pink_confession
And a LeapFrog 100 Words Book
Find out why this parent calls it "one of our favorite toys for our son" on TikTok
. Available in seven styles and in two packaging options.Promising review:
"This may be my favorite LeapFrog toy yet!! So much to teach children, two languages, and it has actually kept my 1-year-old's attention for more than 60 seconds!!! It’s a must-have toy in my opinion!
" — Megan HenneganPromising review:
"Our 18-month-old toddler loves it! Clear words makes it easy for babies to repeat. A must-have toy
👍" — Zaida
A set of plastic knives
Note: Children still need supervision while using them, of course.Promising review:
"My daughter LOVES helping me cut and prep dinner with these!
My LO (2.5 years) feels so helpful in the kitchen and I enjoy spending time together. A must have!
" — KaciePromising review:
"Highly recommend these for safety, sturdiness, quality, & life skill reasons. These have been amazing for practicing cutting for my daughter. She’s been using them almost two years now since she was 2 years old
. A must purchase if you’re looking to introduce a practical life skill especially to a young child!!"
— Ciandra
A magnetic chore chart
The chart comes with 63 chore magnets including potty training, brushing teeth etc. Also includes a dry erase marker along with some blank activity magnets so you can create unique and specific tasks that are not included.
Recommended for ages 3+.Promising review:
"A must-have for toddlers.
This is a game changer. I’ve been looking for simple ways to encourage some behaviors and discourage others, and this is a good, simple, visual way to get a toddler or young child to improve. I love that it comes with different color stars for multiple kids in the household and that there’s color coordinated dry erase stickers to identify the child and how many stars to get “x” reward. My 3-year-old gets excited when he gets to have a star. I’m excited that we are getting to have a more well behaved little human
." — Danielle
A pack of ingenious light switch extenders
These install in minutes on standard light switches.Promising review:
"Must-have for toddlers!
Perfect solution! As my toddler's independence soars, so do frustrations. This light switch extender pack was a great buy. He can now turn on the lights in his room and bathroom.
Installation was easy and works as expected." — AW
A Melissa & Doug activity book with a pair of safe scissors
Promising review:
"Must-have for toddlers.
My 3-year-old loves doing these cutouts, and I enjoy them as well. The pictures are vibrant and pleasing. The puzzles are fun. The scissors are wonderful for small hands." — HollyPromising review: "Must-have for your toddler needing to learn scissor skills!
And they actually cut, so long as you are holding the scissors straight (which teaches your child proper form). Will have to eventually move on to a bladed scissor, but these are perfect for learning." — L. Anderson
And a Melissa & Doug magnetic calendar
Promising review:
"Almost 3-year-old loves it. After getting this he’s now asking me “today’s Tuesday mom?” And “it’s winter now?”
He likes the holiday magnets and trying to figure out where to put the arrow for the temperature each day. It is sort of heavy, so I would recommend using a nail to hang it or command strips around the rope so you don’t damage your wall. I used a velcro heavy weight command strip and it has held up for a few months now. We tried attaching command strips to the back of the wood and it wasn’t holding to that material. This is a must have for toddlers
." — Steph
A wooden puzzle equivalent to playing Tetris
Reviewer's say this is a great toy for all ages — from 3 to 12.Promising review:
"Excellent for learning! Must-have!
Such a wonderful toy/puzzle! Similar in some way to tangrams. Great for stimulating thinking and problem solving. My 3-year-old's teacher was blown away by her working the puzzle so easily.
" — tigerhax
A pack of spill-proof Munchkin snack catchers
Available in two color combos and in four-packs.
Promising review:
"These are a must-have for a small toddler and their snacks.
The top is soft and flexible so I don’t have to worry about my little guy scratching his little hands when he’s digging around in the cup. Very easy to clean and they’re priced well. Buy them now!" — Wooty
A detangling brush
Reviewers swear this brush works on all hair types: straight, wavy, or curly (from 3a–4c hair). Available in six colors.Promising review:
"Brushing hair was a nightmare for my toddler.
She is so happy with this item, She brushes her hair by herself now. This is a must-have brush, especially for mixed kids or Afro hair
." — pelin ercanPromising review:
"Best detangling brush I've ever used! My daughter has really curly hair and puts up a fight every time I have to brush it! This brush has made bath time a much more enjoyable experience for both of us! 😅 If you have thick, curly hair this brush is a must-have!
" — Tiffany Marie
A pair of GeoSafari Jr. binoculars
Promising review:
"MUST HAVE. Baby K is only a year & a half and she was so excited to look out the windows and see the birds, up close!
I wasn't sure they would work for her little face, but once she focused in, it was all over, hahaha!" — Brenda RichmondPromising review:
"My 3 1/2 year old loves these! Perfect for toddlers wanting to explore. He uses them for bird watching, plane watching, checking out bugs, just about anything! Great for learning!" — JillS
An Oogiebear nose and ear cleaner
Also available with an LED light.
Promising review:
"Must have for toddler mamas!
This is the best $12 piece of plastic/silicone I have ever bought! Great for my 2-year-old and he doesn’t even mind when I use it! Great for those nasty boogers!
" — Megan G.
A bath toy organizer with 11,000 5-star reviews
Available in two sizes and pre-stocked with toys or by itself.
Promising review:
"This has been a game-changer for the whole bath toy tub time mess problem.
The toys hang on the bath wall and dry in the mesh bag. It's great and holds a lot of toys! And it doesn't take up any space in the bathroom. Definitely a must-have for any toddler!
" — Katie V.
A pack of corner guards
Also available in a 24-pack.
Promising review:
"Must-have for small children. When my toddler was running one day and smoked the corner of the island I knew I had to do something.
These were perfect. They stuck on the corners great and most importantly will prevent the need for stitches if your child doesn't make a wide enough turn." — Tev
A machine-washable Tiny Twinkle full-sleeved bib
Tiny Twinkle is a small biz based in Phoenix, Arizona that creates high quality, safe products for babies, children and parents. Available in 14 colors and in two sizes.Promising review:
"Must have for toddlers!
This is my second time buying this type of bib. My child keeps taking off the other bibs but this she doesn’t take out. Also, it's good for play time and activities. Whenever it's time to eat my child is ready for the bib and knows that it's time to sit in the highchair and doesn’t resist or anything." — Aparna
A pack of soothing stick-on gel pads
Each pack contains four sheets.Promising review:
"A must-have in my house! I absolutely LOVE this product. I have a 3-year-old and a 6-year-old, and it works wonders!
For persistent fevers, I put one sheet on their forehead, then cut a second sheet in half (one placed on their back, another on the abdomen). If it's really bad, I'll cut it into fourths (both underarms, both inner thighs) to keep control of the main heat sources. My kids have no problem sleeping with them on. They stay solidly cool for about five hours and cooler than room temp for another two hours. They don't hurt at all when it's time to peel off — way easier than a bandaid! It's also great for boo-boos. Instead of expecting my 3-year-old to hold an ice pack on his face after knocking it on the coffee table, I just cut one of those strips to the appropriate size, stick it to the boo-boo, and we're good to go!" — Gracie's Choice
A pack of toilet seat covers
P.S. These are large enough to cover the sides of the toilet (unlike the the paper ones provided in the stalls). Available in two sizes and two pack sizes.Promising review:
"Must-have! If you have a toddler these are a MUST! We travel and it gives us peace of mind knowing that no matter where we are, as long as we have these covers we can safely take her to the bathroom
and everything is ok. Before we found these, I used to be super stressed when she would ask to use the bathroom and we were out and about but not anymore. They have cute colors and are big enough." — Dayanna Pita
A whale-shaped bath spout cover
Available in two colors.
Promising review:
"My 1-year-old was always getting close to the faucet to play with the water and would end up crying all the time because he would end up bumping his head. But this saved him from that. Now he gets to enjoy the water without bumping his head, and if he does it won't hurt him since the whale is made of rubber. It's a plus that I can hang the spray tub lower and not have to stretch in my tippie toes every night. It's adjustable, so it fits pretty much all the faucets. This is a must-have if you have little ones.
" — Sam
A pack of silicone dino ice pop molds
Available in four styles.
Promising review:
"Toddler snack must-have
. I absolutely love these molds. The silicone is good quality because it peels off the pops easily
and I use them quite often — they are pretty durable. Both my toddler and preschooler love them although the pop portion size is generous for my younger. The bone holders are hilarious and the yogurt we use looks exactly like a dino as expected after frozen. These work great and are really fun shapes so I highly recommend." — TXFan
A scavenger hunt
Promising review:
"A must-have. My 2-year-old son is obsessed. Always asks to play the 'find you' game LOL.
Then we play it and every option on the game he actually thinks really hard then says 'come on mommy' and runs me through the house to find the object. Highly recommended from a mom of four." — Britney bansley
A set of nonslip educational placemats
Promising review:
"My grandson uses these to learn his colors, shapes, alphabet, and numbers! He was so excited when they arrived and picks out which one he wants to use! Thank you so much! This is a must-have for toddlers! They can learn and make a mess all at the same time!!!
" — Rita Russell
An ingenious sandwich cutter and sealer
Promising review:
"A must-have. As a mom of two, ages 2 and 5, who HATE crust this is a lifesaver!
It saves so much money to buy these instead of Uncrustables." — aleigh W
A travel-sized antiseptic and pain relief spray
Promising review:
"I bought this for my toddler, she's only been walking for a few months and falls. So this is great to have on hand at all times!
I have the NeoToGo version of this in my diaper bag! I really like having this foam cleanser for my little one to clean any boo-boos without stinging her! I like that it helps her skin heal quickly. This is a must-have for any first aid kit! Highly recommend!
" — Kelly R.
A Tushbaby hip carrier that'll prevent back strain
It's recommended for children between 8 and 45 pounds and can be used in four different holding positions — feeding/breastfeeding, side carrying, front facing, and face-to-face.
Tushbaby is a small biz run by three California mamas and specializes in products that bringing a little more ease to everyday parenting life.Promising review:
"A MUST HAVE!!!!!!!!!!! Moms and Dads this is the absolute best purchase I have EVER made.
So worth the money. Do not cheap out and get an off brand. This is the one. I carried my 33 pound 16 month old on my hip for 3 hours in total while vacationing through a state park. 4 miles later, up stairs (were talking 200+ stairs) and dirt terrain I have no back or hip pain
. And my son stayed on my hip, comfortable without any fuss. Even my husband who is 6’3” wore it and noticed the ease of putting it on and carrying our chunky monkey. Seriously, if you want to invest in something that will save your back, GET IT!" — Mom 2 Two