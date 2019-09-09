Social Media Is Falling In Love With These 2 Toddlers Hugging In The Street

Hearts were warmed across social media on Monday when footage of two toddlers running to one another on a sidewalk for a big hug went viral.

The adorable New York City duo, Maxwell and Finnegan, are inseparable, Maxwell’s dad, Michael Cisneros, told HuffPost.

“They are always super excited to see each other, even if they’ve only been apart for a day or two.”

He said the adorable pair share “food, clothes, toys, everything.”

“They communicate with each other in ways we don’t understand, but they sure do.”

“This is just so beautiful,” Cisneros wrote in a post on Facebook alongside the video. “If we could all be like this.”

He said the 2-year-old besties were on their way home with their dads when they saw each other on the sidewalk and went running for one another.

Commenters around the world said their hearts melted for the toddlers. Even U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shared the love: