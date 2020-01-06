Florida Man Wakes To Find A Stranger Sucking His Toes

A Florida man had an unusual visitor on Christmas Eve ― one who had toes, not toys, on his mind.

The unnamed victim said he woke up and discovered his toes were being sucked by a stranger, according to Orlando station WKMG TV.

Even more disturbing, when the victim asked his visitor what was going on, the man said he “was there to suck toes,” according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim fought back only to have the alleged toe-sucker attempt to grab the victim’s genitals before claiming he had a gun, according to the Bradenton Herald.

The victim, who never saw the gun, managed to force the suspect out of his home. The accused toe-sucker then smashed a window in the home and destroyed the victim’s car windshield before getting away on foot.

Although police took DNA swabs from the victim’s toes and used a police dog to try to track down the suspect, no one has been arrested, according to the Orlando Weekly.

