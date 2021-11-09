Do Toilet Stools Really Help You Poop Better? Here Are Some To Try.

Amazon / HuffPost Toilet stools aren't just for toddlers and children. Stools from AmazerBath and Tushy work for adults too.

Pooping is a universal experience. Everyone of all ages around the world does it, some more often than others (looking at you, newborns). Since we all spend so much time on the toilet doing a totally natural and necessary bodily function, shouldn’t we be comfortable while doing so?

While a heated or glow-in-the-dark toilet seat can be pleasant to sit on and look at, what’s actually more important for a healthy bowel movement is where our feet are planted while doing our duty. This is where toilet stools (no pun intended) can be helpful.

While these “potty stools” are often marketed toward younger children who may not be tall enough for their feet to touch the floor, anyone can use them and they allow for a better posture to decrease strain during a bowel movement.

Over the past two years especially, we’ve learned how our posture while working from home can really take a toll on our bodies. But Jennifer Bonheur, a New York-based gastroenterologist, explained that our position on the toilet is just as important. Bonheur said there are some studies that show stools help facilitate proper squatting and make pooping easier because the position allows our lower muscles to relax.

Of course, using stools isn’t the only important factor for a good bowel movement. In addition to maintaining a squatting position, Bonheur said that what we eat also affects our pooping habits, with high fiber diets and adequate hydration having a beneficial effect on reducing constipation and straining.

“But there is absolutely no downside to a squatting position or raising your feet while sitting on the toilet and leaning forward and many people — especially those who struggle with constipation and straining — do find it quite helpful. This position can work well for children and adults, and is not age-specific,” she said.

Bonheur said as long as the position you’re in is comfortable and your feet are elevated off of the floor to create the squatting angle, you can pretty much use whatever type of stool you’d like. Below, we’ve rounded up a couple stools you should add to your bathroom, including the Tushy ottoman stool and the Squatty Potty. Your bowels will thank you.