Did he think was Mike Tyson?

Morocco’s Youness Baalla attempted to bite the ear of his rival, New Zealand’s David Nyika, during their heavyweight round of 16 boxing bout at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, reported Reuters.

Video shows Nyika swerving to avoid Baalla’s chomp:

Morocco’s Youness Baalla tried to bite the ear of New Zealand’s David Nyika!!! #Boxing #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/N6LJIqjb6S — Ben Damon (@ben_damon) July 27, 2021

The incident, reminiscent of Tyson’s infamous 1997 biting off of Evander Holyfield’s ear, appeared to go unnoticed by officials.

“He didn’t get a full mouthful. Luckily he had his mouthguard in and I was a bit sweaty,” Nyika said after the bout.

Twitter users condemned the foul play.

Nyika won the clash 5-0.

Youness HanniBalla Lecter — Brendan Bradford (@1bbradfo) July 27, 2021

Rock solid example of someone whose goal at #Tokyo2020 wasn’t to win gold, but go viral on social media.



Youness Baalla of Morocco 🇲🇦 - achievement unlocked ✅pic.twitter.com/8VxzUGEoXi — Andrew Gourdie (@AndrewGourdie) July 27, 2021