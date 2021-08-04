SPORTS

Diver Tom Daley Unboxing Condoms In The Olympic Village To Lil Nas X Is A Vibe

A video of the Olympic champion is going viral on TikTok.

The thousands of condoms that are handed out to athletes at each Olympics have become the stuff of legend.

British divers Tom Daley and Noah Williams showed off a small number of the prophylactics given out in Tokyo with this unboxing video — set to the song “Industry Baby” by Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow ― that’s going viral on TikTok:

@noah_w9

@tomdaley

♬ INDUSTRY BABY - Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

Williams’ short clip has garnered more than 4.7 million views.

Strict COVID-19 protocols in Japan, though, mean the vast majority of the rubbers will return with the athletes to their home countries.

Daley and Matty Lee won gold in the synchronized 10-meter platform event last week.

“I feel incredibly proud to say that I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion,” Daley said after his win.

Daley and Williams will compete in the individual 10-meter platform preliminary on Friday.

RELATED...

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Olympics TikTok Condoms Tom Daley