Diver Tom Daley Unboxing Condoms In The Olympic Village To Lil Nas X Is A Vibe

The thousands of condoms that are handed out to athletes at each Olympics have become the stuff of legend.

British divers Tom Daley and Noah Williams showed off a small number of the prophylactics given out in Tokyo with this unboxing video — set to the song “Industry Baby” by Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow ― that’s going viral on TikTok:

Williams’ short clip has garnered more than 4.7 million views.

Strict COVID-19 protocols in Japan, though, mean the vast majority of the rubbers will return with the athletes to their home countries.

Daley and Matty Lee won gold in the synchronized 10-meter platform event last week.

“I feel incredibly proud to say that I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion,” Daley said after his win.

Daley and Williams will compete in the individual 10-meter platform preliminary on Friday.