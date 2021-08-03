Snoop Dogg Delivers 1 Of The Funniest Moments Of Olympic Commentary

Rapper, actor and now ― dressage commentator?

Snoop Dogg’s analysis of the equestrian event at the Tokyo Olympics had people on Twitter in stitches.

“This horse is off the chain,” the rap star declared to actor Kevin Hart during their highlights show for NBC’s streaming service Peacock last week.

The pair were tasked with delivering cold commentary on footage of the competition.

“I got to get this motherfucker in a video,” Snoop added. “Motherfucker was off the chain.”

Watch the clip here:

Of course, Snoop has some experience in commentary ― he’s previously analyzed wildlife scenes to similarly comic effect.

Fans now want him to do more:

I legit need Snoop to do commentary during all the Olympic Dressage competitions now. — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) July 31, 2021

Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart commenting on the Olympics is the best content NBC Peacock has put out yet pic.twitter.com/EBaJtgaRpb — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) July 31, 2021

If you don’t watch anything else, watch and listen to @SnoopDogg and @KevinHart4real give real talk about the horses in the olympics. I haven’t laughed this hard in a long time. #dressage https://t.co/IrvM8EC9L5 — MazeHaze (@MazeHaze) August 1, 2021