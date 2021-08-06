‘Comeback Of The Century’ Sees Gable Steveson Wrestle Gold With Dramatic Last-Gasp Move

U.S. wrestler Gable Steveson left it late to secure a stunning gold in the men’s freestyle 125kg final at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Steveson was 7-8 down to world champion Geno Petriashvili of Georgia with just seconds to spare when he reversed the score to win 10-8.

The University of Minnesota’s wrestling team hailed their 21-year-old athlete’s victory as “the comeback of the century.”

Steveson flipped out in celebration: