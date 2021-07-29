Olympic Champion Reveals ‘How Kayakers Use Condoms’ And It’s Not How You Think

Newly crowned Olympic champion Jessica Fox had her damaged kayak patched up at the Tokyo Olympics with a little help from a condom.

A video that the Australian kayaker shared on TikTok this week showed a technician stretching a prophylactic over the tip of her boat to keep a carbon filler in place, per multiple media outlets.

“Bet you never knew condoms could be used for kayak repairs,” read text that appeared on the clip.

“How kayakers use condoms,” she captioned the short video, here:

Fox, 27, won gold in the canoe slalom event on Thursday and bronze in the kayak slalom on Tuesday.

See highlights from Fox’s gold medal-winning final here: