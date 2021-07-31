Artist Flips Face Masks Into Things Of Olympic Beauty

Tatsuya Tanaka has put an Olympic spin on the humble face mask.

The artist from Japan released a stunning — if slightly surreal — set of miniature images ahead of the opening of the coronavirus-delayed Tokyo Games last week.

They show tiny figures on swimming starting blocks, on the track, playing volleyball and nailing the high jump ― with the help of face coverings.

The photos aim to encourage people to stay safe from COVID-19, the photographer told HuffPost Japan this week.

And they are sparsely populated to reflect the ban on spectators because of the pandemic, he explained. “I hope people will remember and enjoy my work when they use masks in everyday lives.”

Check out more of Tatsuya Tanaka’s work on Instagram here.