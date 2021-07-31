23 Of The Most Memorable Moments From The Tokyo Olympics So Far

After waiting longer than expected for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to kick off, they have most definitely been worth the wait (whatever British TV personality Piers Morgan claims), serving up some truly memorable moments in the first week.

Here are the most jaw-dropping moments you might have missed from week one of the Tokyo Games...

And the award for Most Enthusiastic Celebration goes to British swimmer Tom Dean’s family and friends...

Mayhem in Maidenhead for @tomdean00



Behind every athlete is a group of friends & family - this is what that moment meant to them 🙌



🎥 @LewisCoombes pic.twitter.com/CN9tdx5rDo — Team GB (@TeamGB) July 27, 2021

Although Tunisian swimmer Ahmed Hafnaoui’s nearest and dearest gave them a good run for their money...

As did U.S. gymnast Sunisa Lee’s family and friends...

The moment British divers Tom Daley and Matty Lee discovered they’d topped the leaderboard was TV gold...

The moment Tom Daley and Matty Lee realised they had won Olympic gold! 🥇🇬🇧https://t.co/QL917cmMqO #bbcolympics #tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/UKbWnG4ZOe — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 26, 2021

As was the reaction of Daley’s husband, Dustin Lance Black...

The entire state of Alaska came out to cheer on swimmer Lydia Jacoby...

And this beats a pat on the back...

🇨🇲 Cameroon boxer Albert Mengue Ayissi with epic celebration of TKO in first round. We Move!#237twitter #tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/PZK9BwiLEf — 237twiitter (@237twiitter) July 24, 2021

But Australian swimming coach Dean Boxall’s wild celebration takes the gold...

The wifes reaction when she sees my towel hung up and not on the floor #Olympics #Swimming pic.twitter.com/mK27Xp1CdY — Steve McGuinness (@SteveMcG23) July 26, 2021

As well as all the joy, there was also a lot pain...

As warm-ups go, this is quite something (*German judoka Martyna Trajdos later defended her coach, saying: “This is what I asked my coach to do so please don’t blame him. I need this before my fights to be awake.”)

Ouch. Ouch. Ouch.

What’s that sound? Oh just men everywhere wincing...

This clip does NOT do justice the just absolutely cartoonish sound effect that occured when he slammed there lol pic.twitter.com/B768T9xcrJ — Joel Nixon (@GoodMorningJoel) July 25, 2021

Boxer Youness Baalla wasn’t whispering sweet nothings into the ear of his opponent David Nyika...

Morocco’s Youness Baalla tried to bite the ear of New Zealand’s David Nyika!!! #Boxing #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/N6LJIqjb6S — Ben Damon (@ben_damon) July 27, 2021

And things didn’t always go quite to plan...

...like when the camera boat ended up causing a false start in the men’s triathlon

🥵 27C heat

☀ High humidity

🤯 A false start



Alex Yee had to overcome lots of challenges to win a silver medal in the men's triathlon at #Tokyo2020 🥈#bbcolympics — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 26, 2021

Or when Brazilian surfer Italo Ferreira’s surfboard snapped in half...

Ryan Pierse via Getty Images

And he still went on to win gold...

Ryan Pierse via Getty Images

And you can always rely on live TV for some classic moments...

...Like British swimmer Adam Peaty dropping the F-bomb, not once, but twice after he won gold

Adam Peaty won another Olympic gold medal...



... and then gave an interview we won't forget in a hurry. 😅#Tokyo2020 #bbcolympics https://t.co/X2jvCeA6Rf pic.twitter.com/c9Ac85JoFM — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 26, 2021

Aussie swimmer Kaylee McKeown got in on the sweary act too

“What would you like to say to your mum and your sister?”

“Fuck yeah oh shit... Woooo 🤙”



Congratulations to the legend Kaylee McKeown for the🥇and this perfect #Olympics moment pic.twitter.com/tgHOCzD0lD — Jeremy Story Carter (@jstorycarter) July 27, 2021

‘Third leg’ is never not going to be funny. Just ask British swimmers Tom Dean and Matthew Richards

Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan proved the story about there being ‘anti-sex’ beds in the Olympic village is “fake news”...

“Anti-sex” beds at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/2jnFm6mKcB — Rhys Mcclenaghan (@McClenaghanRhys) July 18, 2021

Argentinian fencer Maria Belen Perez Maurice might have lost out on an Olympic medal, but she gained a (very public) marriage proposal from her longtime coach and partner...

Twitter Argentine fencer María Belén Pérez Maurice received a surprise wedding proposal from her coach and life partner in the middle of an interview.

The newest sportscaster on the block?

It’s been an honour commentating the gymnastics today. pic.twitter.com/ZaBeoNRkNi — Joe Tracini (@joetracini) July 24, 2021

Whoever created this can take the rest of the Olympics off

“Craig David is part of the GB Olympic Archery management team, chiefly as the bow selector” #Howling pic.twitter.com/dcBrpJ3S2i — Nic Keaney (@NicKeaney) July 27, 2021

And finally, is there no end to diver Tom Daley’s talents?