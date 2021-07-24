The Funniest Tweets From The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are officially underway after a dazzling ― if somewhat subdued ― opening ceremony on Friday.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka had the privilege of lighting the Olympic cauldron, kicking off just over two weeks of sporting excellence.

But before we get to the athletic prowess, Twitter had rather a lot to say about that opening ceremony...

For some reason, there was a LOT of interest in Tonga’s flag bearer...

***BREAKING*** TONGA HAS WON THE OLYMPICS. We can all go home now. #Olympics pic.twitter.com/6yngzDkDrl — 🥕BeardedDonkey🥕 (@BeardeddonkeyTv) July 23, 2021

#OlympicGamesTokyo2020

The star of the Olympics opening ceremony was the shirtless, oily Tongan flag bearer 🔥👊✔ pic.twitter.com/ET9Vyn92qB — Franco (@FrancoandMarco) July 23, 2021

Team USA’s outfits, designed by Ralph Lauren, weren’t quite as big a hit...

Ah the #Olympics and Ralph Lauren’s Team USA 🇺🇸 outfits patriotically scream “I’d like to speak to your manager!” #OurOlympiansArentKarensRalph pic.twitter.com/clildZGiTO — Amy Has Been Vaccinated! 🌎❤️😷🏳️‍🌈🌊 (@amyOscorpio) July 23, 2021

Why do the Team USA outfits look like they'd report you to HR for cursing pic.twitter.com/ZjsBKcFAGb — Molly Mulshine (@mollymulshine) July 23, 2021

They’re all dressed like Damien from “the omen“ -OG version — GrrArggh (@DejectedKat) July 23, 2021

Me, looking at the Ralph Lauren Olympic uniform look book. pic.twitter.com/nP7LOksnDE — Gregg Favre (@GreggFavre) July 23, 2021

People complaining about Ralph Lauren 2020 Olympic outfits clearly don’t remember this ghastly abomination from 2014. pic.twitter.com/PnGfGlsKMd — Christina Terry (@_ChristinaTerry) July 23, 2021

Latvia’s outfits were giving people major retro-style vibes...

The pictograms were a huge hit...

The Olympics pictograms bit was one of the coolest #OpeningCeremony things ever pic.twitter.com/Vf7oueq0cs — Thomas Schlarp (@TSchlarp) July 23, 2021

One even rocked up to the press conference...

The inclusion of video game music was a hit... with gamers

Gamers watching the Olympics when they hear all these video game music being played that they know. pic.twitter.com/BWi6iHNooC — Maku (@TropicalMaku) July 23, 2021

And don’t tell Gal Gadot, but...

When Gal Gadot watched the #OpeningCeremony and saw them singing “Imagine”…#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/C0t1H9b6jA — A L E V E N X I (@alevenxi) July 23, 2021

But it all proved too much for some...