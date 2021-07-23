The Most Stunning Photos From The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

The Tokyo Olympics may be muted because of the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn’t stop Friday’s opening ceremony from being a riot of color.

Stunning fireworks, intimate dance performances and even a treadmill set the scene for the next two weeks of sporting endeavors ― even though spectators were largely banned from the National Stadium.

See some of the most iconic images here:

via Associated Press Fireworks illuminate over the National Stadium during the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony.

ANTONIN THUILLIER via Getty Images An overview shows a performer walking on a treadmill during the opening ceremony.

Brendan Moran via Getty Images Team Ireland flag bearers Kellie Harrington and Brendan Irvine carry the Irish tricolor.

Clive Rose via Getty Images Team Cameroon enters the arena.

picture alliance via Getty Images Fireworks explode over the arena.

Hannah McKay - Pool via Getty Images Performers dance in front of giant golden Olympic Rings.

DeFodi Images via Getty Images Fireworks light up the night sky.

picture alliance via Getty Images Paper lanterns light up during the show.

Richard Heathcote via Getty Images Members of Team China enter the stadium.

Stephen McCarthy via Getty Images Team USA flagbearers Sue Bird and Eddy Alvares.

Matthias Hangst via Getty Images Team Turkey flag bearers Merve Tuncel and Berke Saka.

DYLAN MARTINEZ via Getty Images The Olympic and Japanese flags sway in the wind.

JEFF PACHOUD via Getty Images Team Japan's Naomi Osaka carries the Olympic torch.

Laurence Griffiths via Getty Images Naomi Osaka of Team Japan lights the Olympic cauldron.

Maddie Meyer via Getty Images The Olympic Cauldron is lit.

FRANCK FIFE via Getty Images The Olympic Flame burns.