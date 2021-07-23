The Most Stunning Photos From The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

The Tokyo Olympics may be muted because of the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn’t stop Friday’s opening ceremony from being a riot of color.
Stunning fireworks, intimate dance performances and even a treadmill set the scene for the next two weeks of sporting endeavors ― even though spectators were largely banned from the National Stadium.
See some of the most iconic images here:
