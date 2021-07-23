WORLD NEWS

The Most Stunning Photos From The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

The pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games kicked off in a riot of color.
By Lee Moran

The Tokyo Olympics may be muted because of the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn’t stop Friday’s opening ceremony from being a riot of color.

Stunning fireworks, intimate dance performances and even a treadmill set the scene for the next two weeks of sporting endeavors ― even though spectators were largely banned from the National Stadium.

See some of the most iconic images here:

Fireworks illuminate over the National Stadium during the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony.
Fireworks illuminate over the National Stadium during the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony.
An overview shows a performer walking on a treadmill during the opening ceremony.
An overview shows a performer walking on a treadmill during the opening ceremony.
Team Ireland flag bearers Kellie Harrington and Brendan Irvine carry the Irish tricolor.
Team Ireland flag bearers Kellie Harrington and Brendan Irvine carry the Irish tricolor.
Team Cameroon enters the arena.
Team Cameroon enters the arena.
Fireworks explode over the arena.
Fireworks explode over the arena.
Performers dance in front of giant golden Olympic Rings.
Performers dance in front of giant golden Olympic Rings.
Fireworks light up the night sky.
Fireworks light up the night sky.
Paper lanterns light up during the show.
Paper lanterns light up during the show.
Members of Team China enter the stadium.
Members of Team China enter the stadium.
Team USA flagbearers Sue Bird and Eddy Alvares.
Team USA flagbearers Sue Bird and Eddy Alvares.
Team Turkey flag bearers Merve Tuncel and Berke Saka.&nbsp;
Team Turkey flag bearers Merve Tuncel and Berke Saka. 
The Olympic and Japanese flags sway in the wind.&nbsp;
The Olympic and Japanese flags sway in the wind. 
Team Japan's Naomi Osaka carries the Olympic torch.&nbsp;
Team Japan's Naomi Osaka carries the Olympic torch. 
Naomi Osaka of Team Japan lights the Olympic cauldron.&nbsp;
Naomi Osaka of Team Japan lights the Olympic cauldron. 
The Olympic Cauldron is lit.&nbsp;
The Olympic Cauldron is lit. 
The Olympic Flame burns.&nbsp;
The Olympic Flame burns. 

