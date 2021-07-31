U.S. Olympic Shot Putter’s Supervillain Face Mask Is No Joke

U.S. shot putter Raven Saunders is giving off supervillain vibes with her game face at the Tokyo Olympics.

Saunders, who goes by the nickname “The Hulk,” has been wearing a mask that looks like the mouth of The Joker in “Batman.”

She dyed her hair green and purple to complete the look.

Patrick Smith via Getty Images

On Friday, Saunders threw 19.22 meters to qualify in first place for Sunday’s final. She wore similar masks at the U.S. Olympic trials:

Patrick Smith via Getty Images

Steph Chambers via Getty Images