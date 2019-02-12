'Tolkien' Trailer For J.R.R. Tolkien Biopic Puts A Ring On it

Amid a run of musical biopics, including “Bohemian Rhapsody” and the upcoming “Rocketman,” a new movie trailer released Tuesday features a rock star of fantasy writing.

“Tolkien” tells the story of author J.R.R. Tolkien, whose works include The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

The preview quickly teases the life of the writer, who died at age 81 in 1973, with glances at his Middle-earth imagination and the real-life horror of World War I.

Nicholas Hoult plays the myth-making Tolkien, who talks of “journeys we take to prove ourselves,” “magic beyond anything anyone has ever felt before” and “fellowship.”

In a clever touch, the “O” in “Tolkien” floats on the screen before shining like a certain legendary ring in its rightful place.

