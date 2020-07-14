Tom Bergeron’s dance card is now open.

The longtime host of “Dancing with the Stars” announced Monday that he has been fired. And he kept his sense of humor to the end.

“It’s been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career,” Bergeron wrote on Twitter. “I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

The show also announced that co-host Erin Andrews is leaving.

Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks? — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 13, 2020

“Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ family,” ABC and producer BBC Studios said in a statement, per Deadline. “As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show.”

Bergeron has been with the show since its 2005 premiere and has logged about 450 episodes, Variety reported. Andrews came aboard in 2014.

Bergeron fanned controversy last season when he publicly revealed he had objected to the casting of former White House press secretary Sean Spicer. The host had wanted to keep the show’s celebrity dance roster apolitical.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!