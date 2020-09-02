Tom Bergeron Shades 'DWTS' With 'Salty' Twitter Bio Update

Tom Bergeron isn’t tip-toeing around how he feels about being cut from his role as longtime host of “Dancing with the Stars.”

The star tweeted in July that after “an incredible 15-year run,” he’d been fired. His co-host Erin Andrews was also fired.

On Wednesday, “Good Morning America” revealed who would be starring in the 29th season of the reality series; unveiling cast members such as Chrishell Stause from “Selling Sunset,” rapper Nelly, former NFL player Vernon Davis, ice skater Johnny Weir, and “Catfish” host Nev Schulman.

Fans of Bergeron noticed at some point later in the day that he had quietly updated his Twitter bio to pay homage to (and subtly diss) his former hosting duties. It now reads: “Former Co-Host of ‘Footwork With the Famous.’”