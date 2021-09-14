Eagle-Eyed Fans Say Tom Brady Dissed The Atlanta Falcons In New Video

That would be some stealth sass, Tom Brady.
Fans and news outlets say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback trolled the Atlanta Falcons, the team’s next opponent, in a video he posted Monday. (Watch the clip below.)
But it wasn’t what Brady said in the video, which included highlights of the Buc’s season-opening victory over Dallas. It was the time of day that observers spotted on his computer monitor: 3:28.
That was interpreted as a dig at the Falcons blowing a 28-3 lead to Brady’s Patriots in the 2017 Super Bowl. New England won, 34-28.
Who knew that the mere time of day ― planned or not ― could be weaponized?
