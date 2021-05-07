Watch Tom Brady Explain Why He's Buying $6 Million Yacht And Take The Tour

Tom Brady will soon have a second yacht to go with his seven Super Bowl rings. (Watch him talk about his new purchase and take a video tour of the prototype in clips below.)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is buying a 77-foot Wajer Yachts vessel for $6 million, Forbes reported this week. He acquired a 55-footer for $2 million last year after he moved to Florida, and showed it off in the Super Bowl victory parade.

But it’s time for an upgrade.

“I think the 77 will be a little bit more suited for what we need it for down here, which is a few more day trips and weekend trips,” the 43-year-old superstar said in a livestream to promote the new model. “We spend a lot of time in the Bahamas. So, going from the East Coast of Florida across into the Bahamas and around the Bahamas would be really great trips for us as a family.” (Fast-forward to 14:35 for Brady’s remarks.)

Brady added that the new boat would allow his family ― which includes wife Gisele Bundchen and their two kids ― “to sleep overnight really comfortably.”

The quarterback said he will christen the boat “Viva a Vida,” the same name as his 55-footer, suggesting the older boat isn’t long for the Brady team.

Hey, that’s yachting.