Tom Brady's F-Bomb Declaration To Press Says It All After Dramatic Victory

What do you say to reporters who have covered months of excruciating developments in your personal and professional life right after you deliver your team to a last-minute victory?

If you’re Tom Brady, you say this: “That was fuckin’ awesome.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had barely settled into the press room on Sunday when he uttered those words. Forgive his NSFW sentiment. The guy has had a rotten season, and he just got a reprieve from the rottenness. The seven-time Super Bowl winner finalized his divorce and endured a three-game losing streak for the first time in 20 years. He’s been snapping at his teammates and computer tablets.

But on Sunday against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams, in Tampa, Brady was his old self. Trailing 13-9 with 44 seconds remaining and no timeouts, he directed a six-play, 60-yard touchdown drive to will the Buccaneers to a 16-13 victory.

Earlier, he became the only quarterback in NFL history to top 100,000 yards passing.

He deserved that celebratory cuss ... and a hug: