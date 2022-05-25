Tom Brady Takes Batting Practice. Gronk Shags The Balls. Enough Said.

At least we know one place where Tom Brady leans left: the batter’s box. (Watch the video below.)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took batting practice left-handed and tight end Rob Gronkowski shagged the balls in a clip that the seven-time Super Bowl champion shared Tuesday on Twitter.

Brady was once drafted in the 18th round by the Montreal Expos as a catcher for Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California. But he chose to play football at the University of Michigan, and the rest is football history.

Former Expos scout John Hughes spoke of Brady’s “left-handed power” and it showed in the clip. He sent Gronk fairly deep with a few drives. But no homers.

Brady said it had been a “long fucking time” since he took his baseball cuts.

Brady, of course, throws right-handed, and has been accused of being a right-winger for calling former President Donald Trump a friend and for once having a MAGA hat in his locker.

But the superstar avoided endorsing Trump. In 2016 he declined to appear at the Republican National Convention, where Trump received the GOP nomination.

Got some cuts in this morning. Wonder if that Expos offer is still on the table… pic.twitter.com/uloP04RjHX — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 24, 2022

Brady’s BP found a major league audience. The Washington Nationals, the team the Expos became when they moved to D.C., let Brady know they’re still interested.