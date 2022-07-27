Tom Brady Says Being Rich Is The ‘Hardest Thing’ About Parenting

Tom Brady revealed his biggest parenting struggle — and it’s been getting everyone’s attention.

During a recent episode of Spotify’s “Drive With Jim Farley” podcast, the NFL legend shared that he thinks his and Gisele Bündchen’s wealth is the “hardest thing” about raising their children.

When asked how he keeps his kids grounded, he said, “It’s probably the hardest thing for us as parents, you know, with myself and my wife.”

The 44-year-old father of three explained how his $250 million net worth makes it challenging for the couple to give their children a realistic childhood.

“We have people that clean for us. We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that .… We get off a plane and there’s people waiting there for us and we get ushered in,” Brady said.

“That’s my kids’ reality, which is the hard part, to say, ’Guys, this is not the way reality really is,” he added.

Brady went on to discuss how life hasn’t always been lavish for the pair who tied the knot in 2009.

Noting that Bündchen was raised in rural Brazil by her five sisters in a two-bedroom home, Brady explained that the couple came from humble beginnings, which he said made them treasure their privilege.

“I grew up in a middle-class family in California. My dad worked his ass off for our family. My mom stayed at home, took care of us kids,” he added. “Then I look at my life with my family, and it’s so fast.”

Brady has three kids and shares Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, with Bündchen.

The legendary quarterback is also father to 14-year-old son Jack with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Brady, who once jokingly described his parenting skills as “JV freshman backup quarterback level,” admitted that parenthood doesn’t come without its flaws.

“I know that I’ve screwed up a lot of things — that’s the reality of being a parent,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star continued. “You just hope you can show them enough things to realize when they are doing things that are selected for Mom and Dad to make our lives more convenient, that is a treat.”

Brady said that he and Bündchen work to “create experiences that are along the lines of what most kids go through.” However, he acknowledged that, regardless of their efforts, his children will “still have experiences that a lot of kids never do have.”

In May, Brady, who plans to play again for the Buccaneers this season, has signed a 10-year sportscasting contract with Fox Sports for a whopping $375 million. Bündchen has a net worth of $400 million as one of the highest-paid models in the world.