That’s all you got, fellas? Twenty seasons and six Super Bowl championships together apparently didn’t leave quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick feeling the love after Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Belichick’s New England Patriots 19-17 on Sunday in Brady’s Gillette Stadium homecoming.

It was Brady’s first game against his old team and coach since he left and led his new team to a Super Bowl championship.

But all the two could muster was a brief bro hug.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick had a quick hug at midfield. pic.twitter.com/AN1d1MFLAR — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 4, 2021

In fairness, Belichick may have been stewing after the Pats’ Nick Folk kicked a 56-yard field goal attempt off the upright with less than a minute to play.

And the coach and Brady did meet privately for 20 minutes in the locker room later. “We had a lot of personal conversations that should remain that way,” Brady said.

But how about some warmth and affection for the cameras, boys?

Twitter had strong feelings about the lack of feeling in their hug.

It’s like that fake hug you give your biological dad when he’s never been around. — Scott (@glass_half_MT) October 4, 2021

Bill Belichick & Tom Brady “Embrace” tonight best described here! pic.twitter.com/ew5jaOq3GM — N. Face (@FacetheFacts15) October 4, 2021

Tom looked disappointed from that 💔 — Rachel Brielle (@racheldice24) October 4, 2021

When you're mom makes you hug that kid you can't stand https://t.co/192P49pL3S — Loco (@Loco59_) October 4, 2021

Where’s a body language interpreter when you need one? — Just June (@MissJitter) October 4, 2021

20

Years and that’s all ya get… https://t.co/nuQJ9eHks6 — Dan Leach (@DanLeach971) October 4, 2021

bill wanted NO parts — 👻amber🎃 (@ambernicole913x) October 4, 2021

Bill Belichick greets a QB he coached from his 20s through his mid-40s, like I hug the distant relative who tells me how much of a munchkin I was last we saw each other. https://t.co/oC8dTpeYF7 — DJ Dunson (@CerebralSportex) October 4, 2021

Bill is pissed

Brady wanted it to be longer

Awkward postgame hug #GoBucs #ForeverNE https://t.co/j0GoBlLcgg — Penn St 🏈 (@PHLSports1) October 4, 2021