Twitter Savages Bill Belichick After Tom Brady Wins Super Bowl Without Him

The argument over whether quarterback Tom Brady or coach Bill Belichick was most responsible for the New England Patriots’ six Super Bowl titles raged all season in Brady’s first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But Brady may have gotten the last word ― at least for now ― by leading the Bucs to a 31-9 Super Bowl victory on Sunday over the Kansas City Chiefs for championship No. 7. Brady threw two touchdown passes to another former Patriot, Rob Gronkowski, to add insult to Belichick’s injury.