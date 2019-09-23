Leading the visiting New York Jets by 23 points in the fourth quarter Sunday, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady still managed to put his fans on the edge of their seats. He threw a block ― or at least he tried to.

42-year-old Tom Brady with a 23 point lead: Throwing his entire body at Jamal Adams in a block attempt pic.twitter.com/q8yFxvCM5T — Sports Gifs & Videos (@Supreme_gifs) September 22, 2019

Remember, the six-time Super Bowl champion is 42 and had absolutely no need to risk harm in the rout. (The Patriots eventually won, 30-14.) But there he was, putting his G.O.A.T. self on the line against the Jets’ Jamal Adams on a reverse play.

Many Brady supporters expressed shock on Twitter ― and not in a positive way.

Me watching Tom Brady block in a DESIGNED PLAY during a 30-7 blowout. pic.twitter.com/1mSv2v3PcF — Carly Carioli (@carlycarioli) September 22, 2019

TOM BRADY WITH A BLOCK YOU’RE GONNA GIVE ME A HEART ATTACK MAN — cass✨ (@cassrileyy) September 22, 2019

Tom Brady really out there trying to block a safety. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/UiPA5Bu5fT — Wasswa (@WasswaB) September 23, 2019

Someone tell Tom Brady NOT TO BLOCK especially Jamal Adams — 1st Team All Common Sense (@MrRoscoes) September 22, 2019

What is Josh McDaniels doing!?!?!? Tom Brady threw a block. Put that man in bubble wrap! @DaeDarknLovely @FlassKnows — IG: kemoiburke (@kemoiburke) September 22, 2019

You are up 30-7 and you let Tom Brady block?????? WTF. WHY. — demz in da house (@LeeNMA12) September 22, 2019

Why are they calling plays for Tom Brady to lead block up 23 points against the jets — chuck (@Toomajian) September 22, 2019

People wonder why @Patriots are always in the conversation...They just ran a reverse and Tom Brady throws a cut block at 42 years old. Wild. — Chris Ogbonnaya (@ChrisOgbonnaya) September 22, 2019

Gotta love the effort from @TomBrady to get out and block for his HB!!!



Also please be careful sir. — Charlie (@CharlieF3795) September 22, 2019

🗣 Nothing gets me hyped like @TomBrady going in for a block — Katey Pierini (@kpierini) September 22, 2019