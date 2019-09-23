Leading the visiting New York Jets by 23 points in the fourth quarter Sunday, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady still managed to put his fans on the edge of their seats. He threw a block ― or at least he tried to.
Remember, the six-time Super Bowl champion is 42 and had absolutely no need to risk harm in the rout. (The Patriots eventually won, 30-14.) But there he was, putting his G.O.A.T. self on the line against the Jets’ Jamal Adams on a reverse play.
Many Brady supporters expressed shock on Twitter ― and not in a positive way.
