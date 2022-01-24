Tom Brady Bleeds In Playoff Defeat And Twitter's Sharks Come For Him

Tom Brady spoke too soon. Just days after bragging that referees let him get away with bad behavior, the seven-time Super Bowl winner got flagged for the first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in his career on Sunday. And he got a bloody lip for his trouble.

Fans on Twitter mocked him for it. And it was all the sweeter for Brady haters as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ comeback ― aided by the Los Angeles Rams’ incessant fumbling ― fell short in a 30-27 divisional-round playoff defeat.

In the first half, Brady screamed at referee Shawn Hochuli, claiming that LA’s Von Miller hit him illegally and gave him a bloody lip. But it was Brady who got flagged for giving the ref lip.

Tom Brady gets flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after giving the refs an earful after this hit by Von Miller. pic.twitter.com/XBDiHxRCNl — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) January 23, 2022

Brady was then hit with a torrent of Twitter jokes (see them below).

A few days earlier on his podcast, Brady admitted getting preferential treatment from officials.

“I do know that they probably let me get away with a lot of unsportsmanlike conducts, talking smack to the other team and talking smack to the refs when I don’t think I get the right call,” Brady confessed. “I’m kind of a pain in their ass, if you don’t already know that.”

Hochuli defended his call on Brady to reporters after the game: “He got in my face in an aggressive manner and used abusive language. As for the hit, we did not think that it rose to the level of roughing the passer.”

So there, Tom.

Tom Brady complaining to Shawn Hoculi about his BLOOD. pic.twitter.com/dtPttCSf9t — jenny (@jenny_lynn618) January 23, 2022

Apparently even Tom Brady can't say "are you f***ing kidding me" to a referee pic.twitter.com/9X7Ynpmq40 — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) January 23, 2022

How Tom brady felt showing his lip blood to the refs: pic.twitter.com/pC3oo22QPN — ItzAaroo (@ItzAaroo) January 24, 2022

Tom Brady took that blood from his mouth and tried to use it as an offering to the gods during halftime to secure another comeback 😂. Didn't quite work lol. — Nemozel Whitewashington (@nemosmooth) January 23, 2022