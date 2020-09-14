Tom Brady gave his haters something to cheer about on Sunday.

The star quarterback who left the New England Patriots after 20 seasons and six Super Bowl titles made a crummy debut leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 34-23 defeat to the New Orleans Saints.

He threw two interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown.

It was the first time Brady had thrown multiple interceptions in an opener since 2003, and he recorded just his fourth loss in a season opener, ESPN reported. (To add insult to interceptions, the Patriots won behind quarterback Cam Newton.)

Brady (23 of 36 for 239 yards and two touchdowns) scored the first touchdown of the game, but the mistakes hurt.

“I made just some bad, terrible turnovers,” Brady said, per ESPN. “It’s hard to win, turning the ball over like that. So I’ve obviously gotta do a lot better job.”

Twitter rubbed it in.

Tom Brady right now pic.twitter.com/cQf3834fRl — Brian Gaar (@briangaar) September 14, 2020

Welcome to a division not named the AFC East, Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/NuRY0lRY8n — John Butler (@Saintjohnbutler) September 14, 2020

Going to be fun to watch his man tantrums this season!! — taylorjestors (@unitedwestandya) September 14, 2020

We all agree that what Tom Brady did in today’s game undoes his entire legacy in New England, right? — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) September 14, 2020

Sweet, sweet Brady tears. — big bags of soup⚜️ (@504alm) September 14, 2020

🏈 Bucs fans reacting to Tom Brady’s pick 6 pic.twitter.com/hV8AHI98Vd — Holiday#25🏈😎⚜️ (@ChrisHoliday_25) September 13, 2020

Bucs or Patriots I don’t care, watching Tom Brady throw pick 6’s is still one of the best feelings — Reece (@TrescoReece) September 13, 2020

Tom Brady after playing a game in the NFC. pic.twitter.com/hY739tunCF — 1-0 🧀 (@HailRodgers12_) September 14, 2020

Bill Belichick watching Tom Brady Play Today pic.twitter.com/FHuDz8UlIw — Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) September 14, 2020

On the newsstand the last time the Patriots won and Tom Brady lost...



October 23, 1999 — Illinois 35, Michigan 29



October 24, 1999 — Patriots 24, Broncos 23 pic.twitter.com/vhpmp2LzC3 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 13, 2020

