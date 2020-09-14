ENTERTAINMENT

Tom Brady Gets Razzed On Twitter For Season-Opening Stinker In Buccaneers Debut

"I made just some bad, terrible turnovers," Tampa Bay's new star quarterback said after losing to the New Orleans Saints.

Tom Brady gave his haters something to cheer about on Sunday.

The star quarterback who left the New England Patriots after 20 seasons and six Super Bowl titles made a crummy debut leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 34-23 defeat to the New Orleans Saints.

He threw two interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown.

It was the first time Brady had thrown multiple interceptions in an opener since 2003, and he recorded just his fourth loss in a season opener, ESPN reported. (To add insult to interceptions, the Patriots won behind quarterback Cam Newton.)

Brady (23 of 36 for 239 yards and two touchdowns) scored the first touchdown of the game, but the mistakes hurt.

“I made just some bad, terrible turnovers,” Brady said, per ESPN. “It’s hard to win, turning the ball over like that. So I’ve obviously gotta do a lot better job.”

Twitter rubbed it in.

