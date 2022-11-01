Tom Brady said Monday his divorce from Gisele Bündchen is among the “challenging situations” he has faced ― and he’s going to deal with it like a “professional.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback talked about his new reality on his “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray. Brady and Bündchen announced they had finalized their divorce last week after 13 years of marriage.

“There’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home,” Brady said. “Obviously the good news is it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things: taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly doing the best job I can to win football games.”

The seven-time Super Bowl winner emphasized his workmanlike approach to the upheaval in his personal life.

“That’s what professionals do,” he said. “You focus at work when it’s time to work and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you can do. And that’s just what I’ll continue to do as long as I’m working and as long as I’m being a dad.”

Asked by Gray if he’s been able to compartmentalize his challenges, Brady replied: “I think that’s what being a professional is. I’ve dealt with a lot of challenging situations on and off the field over 23 years, and a lot of it does play out in front of a lot of people.”

Brady shouted out to his parents for instilling proper values and said he will continue to strive to be a “great father” to his kids. He has two with Bündchen, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9; and a son Jack, 15, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

“I want to always be able to hold my head high on and off the field, and I”m gonna try to do that for as long as I’m here,” he said.

Gray then turned the conversation back to football.

A disappointing season has accompanied Brady’s crumbled marriage. The Buccaneers lost their third straight game last week to fall to 3-5.