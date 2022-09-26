Tom Brady's 'Inexcusable' Blunder Is The Talk Of The NFL

Time finally did in Tom Brady.
The quarterback guided the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a late drive to pull within two points of the Green Bay Packers with 14 seconds left on Sunday. The Bucs needed a two-point conversion to take the game into probable overtime.
It was another chance for Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl winner, to log another clutch achievement.
And he completely failed.
After Brady appeared to change the play at the line, the play clock ticked down to zero and Tampa Bay was called for delay of game.
That put the ball five yards farther back from the 2-yard line, making the conversion much more difficult.
Brady’s pass into traffic fell incomplete.
The Packers recovered the onside kick and secured the 14-12 victory.
Brady chalked up the delay-of-game penalty to “bad execution.”
Others took a harsher view. They also pointed out that Brady appeared to get away with a late play on a previous touchdown pass to Russell Gage Jr.
In the end, though, even the G.O.A.T. became the goat.