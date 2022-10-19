Tom Brady Fails To Read Room, Compares NFL Season To Military Deployment

Tom Brady compared the grind of an NFL season to military deployment, sparking unfriendly fire from critics, vets and their families. (See the tweets below.)

In his “Let’s Go” podcast with Jim Gray posted Monday, the star Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was elaborating on a comment that guest basketball star Kevin Durant made about the singlemindedness required to thrive in pro sports.

“I almost look at football season like I’m going away on deployment for the military,” Brady said. “And it’s like: ‘Man, here I go again.’”

“And, there’s only one way to do it, and I think Jim ― we’ve talked from time to time just about ― how do you enjoy certain moments of it?”

Perhaps Brady could be forgiven for his failure to read the room. He’s under the stress of a 3-3 season for his Bucs, prompting him to cuss out teammates and smash computer tablets in frustration. The seven-time Super Bowl winner may also be heading for the Super Bowl of divorce from wife Gisele Bundchen.

But the internet was not in a forgiving mood.

“Tampa...a long long way from Afghanistan,” MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle wrote in one of the pithier tweets.

Check out other responses below from Twitter users, including those who say they’re vets or have family in the military. Brady might want to take cover.

Sure Brady, everyone hits the deck when a Red Bull is opened unexpectedly. Just like Iraq. — 🇺🇦Brad🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine (@Brad_of_Kauai) October 19, 2022

Tom Brady comparing playing pro football to a military deployment is…something — Hannah Murray - pre-order Stuffed! (@HannahM_Writes) October 18, 2022

Tom Brady thinks playing football is like going on military deployment.



We both wear a uniform, and our marriages/relationships can be strained, but the similarities end there.



He plays a game to entertain people. We risk our lives to defend this country. — Jax Persists (@LadyJayPersists) October 18, 2022

Tom Brady comparing football season to going on a military deployment. Lol Lets get together sometime and exchange deployment stories @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/w4pQUD9Uw6 — Caleb (@calebthedad1) October 18, 2022

Oh Tom Brady… go fuck yourself. Being a football quarterback is not even close to military deployment. I couldn’t see my children at all for a year (*except for the 2 week R&R at the halfway point). They couldn’t fly out to watch me do my job whenever they wanted. 1/? — What’s Your Damage, Heather? (@WhatsYourDamag4) October 18, 2022

Out of touch MAGA Republican dipshit Tom Brady, who earns $27M per season, says playing in the NFL is just like deploying in the military..if you wanted to know how much he understands about the military. https://t.co/XqPQMQ4RhY — Sgt Joker (@TheSGTJoker) October 19, 2022

My dad deployed 3 times. Missed a lot of my life because of it. Oh and he didn’t make millions each year. But continue on about how the NFL is like a deployment. @TomBrady https://t.co/bQrWllq5sH — Justin Goosman (@justin_g30) October 18, 2022

@TomBrady wow! My husband was KIA in Afghanistan and you’re going to compare football with a deployment. Pretty arrogant and condescending. You’re out of touch with reality. — Michele Nolet (@michele_nolet) October 18, 2022

Dear @TomBrady the only thing similar to going on a deployment for the military …wait for it…is actually going on a deployment in the military.



-signed 2x Iraq Vet (watched SB 42 on deployment)



@ZeroBlog30 #gogiants #tombrady https://t.co/2UFOiCHwXd — Joe (@esco2k1) October 18, 2022

