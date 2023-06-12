Tom Brady Throws An Absolute Missile At A Drone While On A $300 Million Yacht

Now, the retired quarterback has also thrown a football at a flying drone while aboard a $300 million yacht ― and the only question is why it didn’t happen sooner. (Watch the video below.)

The seven-time Super Bowl winner teamed up with YouTuber MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, for the stunt, posted Saturday.

“If I hit the drone on the first try, maybe I should come out of retirement,” Brady said.

“Dad, you’re gonna, like, miss,” his daughter Vivian teased.

Dad didn’t miss. With a whip of his Hall of Fame-bound right arm, Brady blasted the drone out of the sky.

He also threw a perfect strike to a waiting receiver for an encore.

Fast-forward to 9:49:

Brady’s former NFL rival Aaron Rodgers took a while to warm up in his own drone challenge a few years back. But he came in hot with a jab at Brady’s Deflategate controversy.