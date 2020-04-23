Tom Brady Accidentally Walks Into Stranger's House In Latest Florida Mishap

After 20 years playing for the New England Patriots, Tom Brady is apparently having a bit of trouble adjusting to his new life in Florida.
Tampa area resident David Kramer got the surprise of his life earlier this month when the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback strolled into his house unannounced, TMZ and ESPN reported.
Kramer lives next door to Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. According to ESPN, Brady was stopping by to collect materials from his new coach.
The neighbor told TMZ he was sitting in the kitchen when Brady came through the doors.
“I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house,” Kramer said. “He didn’t even look at me. He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me, and I’ll never forget the look on his face.”
“He just goes, ‘Am I in the wrong house?!’”
Kramer said he was speechless when it clicked that “Oh, my God, Tom Brady’s in my house,” but the NFL star apologized profusely and quickly split to head next door.
Brady ’fessed up to the incident on Twitter:
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor had spilled earlier this week that a park patrol worker booted someone working out at a downtown park that had been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“She went over to tell him it was closed and it was Tom Brady,” the mayor said.
“Sorry @TomBrady,” the City of Tampa joked on Twitter after the incident. “Our team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles ― until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve.”
The six-time Super Bowl champ signed with the Buccaneers last month.