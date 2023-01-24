Tom Brady Snaps At Podcast Partner Jim Gray In F-Bomb Rebuke

Tom Brady threw F-bombs at podcast partner Jim Gray on Monday for asking him about his future. (Watch the video below.)

On “Let’s Go!” Gray asked the quarterback if he had a timetable for making a decision. Brady, 45, is now a free agent after his Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated in the wild card round of the playoffs.

“Jim, if I knew what I was going to fucking do, I’d have already fucking done it,” Brady snapped.

“I sense you’re antagonized by the question,” Gray replied.

Brady appeared to lighten up a tad at that point, saying, “You’re scratching. I appreciate you asking. Thank you.”

You think Tom Brady is getting annoyed by people asking him about retirement or nah? pic.twitter.com/B7u5SqlF8B — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) January 23, 2023

The recently divorced seven-time Super Bowl winner, who retired and then unretired before the season, is at another crossroads. He finished 18th in quarterback rating for the sub-.500 Bucs, and their offense sputtered in the playoff loss to Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 16.

Frustration perhaps got the best of Brady after an apparent turnover when he tried to trip Cowboys safety Malik Hooker from behind ― a dirty play that cost him a $16,444 fine.