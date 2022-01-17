Tom Brady Surprises Boy Who 'Beat Brain Cancer' With Another Special Gift

A young Tom Brady fan is headed to the Super Bowl this year after surviving a battle with brain cancer ― and he found out via the NFL legend himself.

Noah Reeb, 10, made headlines last year after he brought a sign to a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game that read: “Tom Brady Helped Me Beat Brain Cancer.” It caught Brady’s attention, and after beating the Chicago Bears, he ran over to the sidelines to hand Noah his hat.

Over the weekend, the NFL shared a video of Brady surprising the 10-year-old with another gift: Super Bowl LVI tickets for his whole family.

“Earlier, you held up that sign that I helped you beat brain cancer. Well, listen, your fight, you’ve inspired so many people, including myself, but millions of others also,” Brady said in a video message.

He said he worked with his team and the league to get the tickets for the Reeb family.

“We certainly hope to be there, but I know you’re going to be there,” he said. “It’s going to be really cool for all of us. Glad to see you’re doing well. Take care, man. Enjoy the tickets!”

Noah, decked out in Bucs’ gear from top to toe, was speechless. Watch the moment here: