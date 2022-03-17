Tom Brady's Father Blames Media For Premature Retirement

Maybe the wear-and-tear of 22 NFL seasons prompted quarterback Tom Brady to retire ― before he un-retired several weeks later.

But nooo, says the superstar’s father, Tom Brady Sr.

Advertisement

He blamed the media for nudging his seven-time Super Bowl champion son into a premature move. ESPN reported on Jan. 29 that Brady was calling it quits. Brady and his father disputed the claim at the time.

“They were announcing his retirement before he even retired,” the older Brady said on the “Greeny” podcast with ESPN’s Mike Greenberg this week. (Check it out below.) “You know, the media made the news. He was not ready to make any decision and didn’t make any decision but [ESPN’s Adam] Schefter and [ESPN’s Jeff] Darlington stated it as fact. You know, he hadn’t made any decision on that.”

On Feb. 1, Brady officially announced his retirement. But on March 13, he declared he would return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 23rd season in the league, writing that his “place is still on the field and not in the stands.”

”After he had time to reflect with his family, you know, [on] what gives him the greatest joy in his life, and they all agreed that this is the path forward that works best for the Brady family,” Brady Sr. said.

Advertisement

Now that the younger Brady is set for a third year with the Bucs after 20 with the New England Patriots, the elder Brady said, “He is happy as can be. ... It just took a little bit of time to sort this thing out.”