Tom Brady Jokingly Threatens To Put His Dad In A Home For Patriots Trash Talk

Emotions will be running high for Tom Brady’s first game against his old team, the New England Patriots, at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. But the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback still managed to inject levity into the homecoming.

He jabbed at his father, Tom Brady Sr., for criticizing Patriots Coach Bill Belichick’s handling of his departure after he led them to six Super Bowl titles in 20 seasons.

Last week, the elder Brady told NBC Sports Boston that both he and his son felt a sense of vindication that the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl.

“Damn right,” Tom Brady Sr. said. “Belichick wanted him out the door and last year he threw 56 touchdowns. I think that’s a pretty good year.”

In the “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray Tuesday, the three-time MVP humorously reminded his pop to chill with the comments.

“I’ve actually prepared a statement that I wanted to say, and it’s really all that I have to say on the subject,” Brady began. “Comments made by Thomas Edward Brady, a 77-year-old insurance company CEO who should know better at this point in his life, doesn’t necessarily reflect the views or positions held by his son, Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr., so furthermore should Tom Sr. continue to speak out on behalf of his son without the express written consent, Tom Jr. reserves the right to eventually put him in a home against his will. That’s all I have to say.”

For those who prefer a more dramatic buildup to the highly anticipated game, try this promotion featuring Adele’s “Hello.”