Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Have Reportedly Hired Divorce Attorneys

Megastar couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly retained divorce lawyers, signaling a possible end to their 13-year marriage.

NBC News reported Tuesday that the seven-time Super Bowl champion and supermodel had both hired divorce attorneys. The couple has been living separately in recent weeks, a source close to the couple told CNN.

Brady and Bündchen have been married since 2009 and have two children together, ages 9 and 12. Brady also has a 15-year-old son with his ex, actor Bridget Moynahan.

Brady, 45, retired from the NFL in February only to reverse his decision the following month to announce a return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another season.

In an interview published last month, Bündchen told Elle that she had concerns about Brady’s return to the sport.

“Obviously, I have my concerns ― this is a very violent sport and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she told the magazine. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Brady took an 11-day leave of absence from training camp in August, which the coach said was to “deal with personal things.”