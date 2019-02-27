Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Trade Super-Gooey 10th Anniversary Notes

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen re-declared their love for each other in the sweetest Instagrams Tuesday to honor their 10th wedding anniversary.

The Mr. and Mrs. ― he a six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the New England Patriots and she a world-famous supermodel ― might look like the top of a wedding cake, but they have real feelings.

“There is nothing that I love more in this world than you and our family. Thank you for being on this journey with me and for doing the work that it takes to make it so special,” Bündchen wrote in her post, which includes a wedding day photo.

Brady was feeling all gushy, too, writing: “Ten years ago, I didn’t realize how much I could love you and the family we created together. My heart is so full and I am so blessed!”

The power couple got hitched Feb. 26, 2009, in Santa Monica, California, and later had another ceremony in Costa Rica.