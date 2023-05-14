Tom Brady Celebrates 2 Different Exes In Sweet Mother's Day Tribute

Tom Brady didn’t leave out his exes while paying tribute to the special moms in his life on Sunday.

The retired NFL player made it clear family comes first, including ex-wife Gisele Bundchen and former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan in his heartfelt Mother’s Day post.

Brady mixed photos of his exes and children Vivian, Benjamin and Jack between images of his three sisters, nieces, nephews and his own mom, Galynn.

Advertisement

“Happy Mothers Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives,” the former New England Patriot wrote in the caption.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend the 2018 Met Gala. The two divorced in October, but Brady included Bundchen in his Mother's Day tribute. Charles Sykes/Invision via Associated Press

“Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones,” Brady went on. “We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most.”

While Bundchen and Brady’s relationship is in a new chapter, they’re still on the same team. The duo has been sharing parenting duties for their kids Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13, since their divorce last October.

Advertisement

The NFL alum and Moynahan have been co-parenting son Jack, 15, since he was born in 2007, not long after Brady’s relationship with Bundchen began.

Bundchen spoke about her ex in a March Vanity Fair story, in which she said he still has her full support despite the split.